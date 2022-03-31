One dead after Kentwood mobile home fire

It is currently unclear as to what caused the fire.

KENTWOOD, La. — Louisiana State Fire Marshals are investigating a fatal fire that took place Wednesday morning in Kentwood that left a 60-year-old man dead.

Firefighters responded to the 19000 block of Highway 1055 around 7 a.m. to the report of a residential fire.

After firefighters quelled the blaze, they found the body of the home's lone occupant, a 60-year-old man in a wheelchair, near the back door of the home.

More information about the cause of this fire will be released as it becomes available.