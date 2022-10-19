Man killed, father shot as child custody visitation turns deadly in Tangipahoa

According to the sheriff’s office, Ajante Jackson of Hammond had arranged to have a child visitation with two children he shares with a female acquaintance.

HAMMOND, La. — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed and his father was also shot while trying to defend him during what was supposed to be a child custody visitation.

The conflict ended in bloodshed that stretched over several miles and two locations in Tangipahoa Parish Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 25-year-old Ajante Jackson of Hammond had arranged to have a child visitation with the mother of his children.

The mother, her two children, and her acquaintance - 21-year-old Howard Watkins of Hammond - arrived at a meeting location, and the sheriff’s office said that Jackson opened fire on the car.

Watkins sped off with the woman and children to his father’s home on Happywoods Road with Jackson and another woman following closely behind in another vehicle.

Once at his father’s house, the sheriff’s office said that Jackson and Watkins got into another fight in the driveway and Jackson shot Watkins. At that point, Watkins’ father, Howard Watkins Sr., came to his son’s defense with a knife and was also shot by Jackson.

Jackson and a woman traveling in his vehicle, identified by the sheriff’s office as 20-year-old Chardonay Washington of Hammond, fled the scene and ended up at East Jefferson Hospital. Jackson was treated and transferred to University Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered in the incidents.

Upon their release, Washington was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish jail and Jackson was awaiting transfer to the jail from Orleans Parish Prison.

Jackson was facing one count of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of attempted cruelty to juveniles and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Washington was facing counts of being a principle to second-degree and attempted second degree murder and counts of obstruction that includes evidence tampering.