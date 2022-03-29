One hospitalized after Hammond house fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

HAMMOND, La. — One person was hospitalized after a fire at a Hammond home Tuesday night.

According to the Hammond Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire off of Lowes Lane Tuesday night. When they arrived, they found "heavy fire" coming out of the single-story home.

Firefighters rescued an unidentified person from inside the home as they battled the blaze, according to HFD. That victim was taken to North Oaks Medical Center for treatment.

