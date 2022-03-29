x
Northshore

One hospitalized after Hammond house fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Credit: Hammond Fire Department

HAMMOND, La. — One person was hospitalized after a fire at a Hammond home Tuesday night.

According to the Hammond Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire off of Lowes Lane Tuesday night. When they arrived, they found "heavy fire" coming out of the single-story home.

Firefighters rescued an unidentified person from inside the home as they battled the blaze, according to HFD. That victim was taken to North Oaks Medical Center for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

