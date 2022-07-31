One killed, five injured in fatal Washington Parish crash

The crash claimed the life of a 35-year-old Mandeville man.

BOGALUSA, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a head-on crash in Washington Parish Saturday night that killed one and injured five.

The crash occurred around 10:45 on Louisiana Highway 21 near Little Southern Village Road in Washington Parish. Police say the driver of a 2000 Toyota Tundra was traveling in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes of Highway 21. At the same time, a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was also traveling southbound on Highway 21.

The Toyota impacted the Jeep head-on in the left southbound lane of Highway 21, causing the Jeep to overturn.

35-year-old Kevin Christensen was driving the Toyota and suffered fatal injuries, causing him to die at the scene. He was not restrained.

The driver of the Jeep was restrained, but sustained serious injuries. There were four other passengers in the Jeep, each of whom were properly restrained and sustained minor to moderate injuries. All passengers of the Jeep were taken to a local hospital.

It is not known if impairment played a factor and toxicology results are pending.