METAIRIE, La. — One person was killed in the three-car crash that shut down half of the Causeway Bridge Monday evening.

According to Causeway officials, a Motorist Assistance Patrol officer spotted a possible breakdown on the southbound side of the bridge around 4:10 p.m. When they arrived at the scene minutes later, it had turned into a three-car crash that blocked both lanes of traffic.

“Tragically, one of the occupants was crushed and perished,” officials said.

Officials have not identified the deceased.

RELATED: Southbound Causeway Bridge re-opened after accident closure

Causeway officials advised drivers that if they get a flat, they should keep driving to a crossover or shoulder and if they can’t make it to safety, then to get out of their vehicle and stand on the curb behind it.

Officials also warned against the dangers of rubber necking, saying that people slowed down to see the accident Monday and made the traffic backup worse.

"Curiosity is natural but slowing down on a high speed roadway to look at a tragedy is dangerous. Some even tried to video on smart phones. During peak traffic hours, like last night, this induced backups all the way to the south shore," said Causeway General Manager Carlton Dufrechou.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.