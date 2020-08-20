One Voice: Northshore CEO pens letter on racial injustice and his part in it

“As I have grown older and wiser, I realize that I am just as much to blame for the inequalities and injustices of the world as anyone else.”

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — When the protests around the killing of George Floyd by a police officer began gaining momentum around the United States, an older white man, Marty Myer, a CEO of Stirling Properties on the Northshore, wondered to himself and his family, what he could do.

He started with an open letter that he posted for all to see.

“After open and honest dialogue with family, friends and co-workers, I realize that silence is not an option for me, and does absolutely nothing to improve the situation,” he wrote.



“As I have grown older and wiser, I realize that I am just as much to blame for the inequalities and injustices of the world as anyone else.”

Myer says he has more planned, but his letter was a strong start. An uncomfortable one. The kind we will continue to handle on our continuing series, "The Talk."

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.