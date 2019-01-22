SLIDELL, La. — Parts of I-10 westbound are closed on the Northshore after a tanker truck overturned in Slidell Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on I-10 west near the I-12/I-59 interchange. According to Louisiana DOTD, the I-12 east exit (Exit 85A) to I-10 west is closed and traffic is unable to merge from I-59 south to I-10 west.

Louisiana State Police are on the scene and investigating the crash.

The truck is carrying water and not any hazardous materials.

This crash will cause delays for drivers traveling into New Orleans Tuesday morning. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

Click here for live traffic conditions from the WWL-TV Traffic Center.

