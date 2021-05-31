Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-12 East

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

SLIDELL, La. — Interstate 12 East has been shut down after an 18-wheeler overturned, blocking the road.

According to St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1, an 18-wheeler carrying isopropyl alcohol overturned between Lacombe and Airport road.

The closure could last for more than 8 hours, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities say the leak is under control, but the interstate is completely shut down while authorities work to safely move the 18-wheeler.

All traffic traveling eastbound on I-12 is being diverted at the Lacombe exit (Exit 74), according to Louisiana State Police.