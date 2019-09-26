MANDEVILLE, La. — Slain Mandeville Police Captain Vincent Liberto will be laid to rest Friday, he was killed by gunfire last week after a vehicle pursuit.

Many in the community have stepped forward to raise money for Liberto’s wife and the seven children he leaves behind.

One business in Mandeville, All Barn New, is creating thin blue line wooden painted signs. The signs are priced $30-40 and all of the proceeds will be donated to the Liberto family.

“We’ve had a lot of officers who come in actually, officers come in to order for themselves or each other,” said employee Nicole Cox. “The wives come in to order for their officer’s moms, other family members.”

Thursday a group of people painted the signs together. As Lala Davis painted her sign, she shared her memories of Captain Liberto.

“My husband was with the Mandeville Police Department for 10 years,” Davis said. “Most of those years Vinny was his direct supervisor. It hits close to home for a lot of us."

People can purchase the signs and come paint them themselves, or have the store paint the sign for them. Signs can also be purchased and donated to a police officer, employees at All Barn New will be delivering donated signs to local police departments.

