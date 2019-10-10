COVINGTON, La. — A Mississippi man and a 17-year-old relative were arrested after they allegedly got into a Covington dirt pit and dug holes in the property and then severely damaged the equipment.

The incident occurred on Sept. 28.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies went to the dirt pit near Highway 1129 near Covington after an employee called to report the damage.

An investigation led to warrants for 22-year-old Riley Authement of D'Iberville, Mississippi and his 17-year-old relative, who is listed as a Covington resident.

The teen was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop, while Authement was picked up at his home later that day.

The damage included holes in the property, $10,000 worth of damage to a tractor and more than $30,000 worth of damage to an excavator.

Authement was booked into the Jackson County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition to St. Tammany. The juvenile was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

Both were booked on one count of criminal trespass, one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one count of felony criminal damage to property.