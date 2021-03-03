Para-professional at middle school booked after striking student, police say

Slidell Police spokesman Daniel Seuzeneau said 66-year-old Terry B. Pratts struck a student with the meter stick.

A para-professional has been booked with simple battery after police say he struck a middle school student with a meter stick during dismissal Monday.

The incident occurred at Little Oak Middle School at the end of the school day.

A meter stick is the metric equivalent to a yardstick.

School administrators and the school resource officer began an investigation and Pratts was charged Tuesday with simple battery and given a summons arrest.