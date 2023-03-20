School headmaster sued by parents after they say he taped their kids' mouths shut

John Raymond is accused of taping the mouths shut of multiple children in 2022 and physically abusing a minor at an earlier date.

SLIDELL, La. — Four parents are suing former Lakeside Christian Academy headmaster John Raymond for the alleged minor abuse of four children, three of which occurred in 2022 and one of which occurred between 2016 and 2017, according to court documents.

Court documents said that Raymond, who was also a pastor and the school's founder, allegedly removed three minor children from classrooms on March 17, 2022 and taped their mouths shut, and committed what was referred to as "other unwanted touching" which will reportedly be shown at trial.

The lawsuit also mentions a separate incident between November 16, 2016 and March 31, 2017 where Raymond allegedly committed intentional or criminally negligent mistreatment and battery of a child under seventeen which caused "serious bodily injury" or "neurological impairment."

Documents say that Raymond was arrested on April 7 and May 9 of 2022 for three felony counts of cruelty to a juvenile, and one felony count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

The lawsuit is for seeking damages due to the "pain and suffering" endured by the children as well as any past or future medical and psychological services, procedures or treatment for physical or mental injury.

In addition to the lawsuit holding Raymond liable for damages, the Disciples Cross store, the New Horizon Christian Fellowship, Lakeside Christian Academy, and The Bridge Radio station are all liable.

The documents say that the full amount of damages will be shown at trial and are in excess of $50,000, as well as anything to cover legal fees. The plaintiffs said they demand a trial by jury.