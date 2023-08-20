'Hope this doesn't ever happen again' - Community rallies in support of 12-year-old

Friends, family and neighbors were leaving flowers at the site of the crash Sunday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUSH, La. — On Sunday evening, Sebastian Stanford and Hayden Rose went door to door asking for donations for the Strain family.

“It’s only right that we should do this, helping them, when they need help," Stanford said.

According to the St. Tammany Parish coroner, 12-year-old Payton Strain died at Children's Hospital on Sunday morning. Stanford and Rose said they're friends of Strain's brother.

“It was kind of sad, I felt bad," Stanford said.

The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office said Strain was driving an ATV on Churchill Downs Drive near Bush Saturday evening when she and a friend wrecked. The other girl was 13-years-old and was taken to the hospital but is in reportedly stable condition.

Friends, family and neighbors were leaving flowers at the site of the crash Sunday evening. Residents in the area said they hope drivers and ATV riders will slow down.

“Hope this don’t ever happen again," Rose said.

Like many, these two friends are sending their love and support to the family.

“We’re trying to save up as much as we can to help the family with all the costs they got," Rose said.