COVINGTON, La. —

A Pearl River man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for killing his estranged wife and her boyfriend in 2017.

Prosecutors announced 39-year-old Jason Magee was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the shooting after a jury found him guilty in February.

Magee and Jennifer Wallace Magee, a 32-year-old nurse, had been separated for more than a year and were in the middle of divorce proceedings at the time of the shooting.

On June 19, 2017, Magee put their two children, ages 6 and 8, on the phone to wish their mother goodnight. When one of them asked to speak to her boyfriend, 34-year-old Donald Gros, Magee grew enraged, prosecutors said, and drove the children to his parents’ house.

He then drove to his ex-wife’s house and kicked down the door, according to the District Attorney’s Office, shooting both her and her boyfriend with “military precision.”

Magee’s lawyers claimed he was acting in self defense after Gros pointed a gun at him, but the jury rejected their defense.

Jason Magee’s brother, James Magee, is currently on death row for killing his estranged wife and young son in 2007.