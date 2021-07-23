Bogalusa man pleads guilty to killing ex-girlfriend, kidnapping their son

The plea deal was designed to give Talley what is effectively a life sentence, while also keeping his now 7-year-old son from having to testify a second time.

BOGALUSA, La. — A Bogalusa man pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping their son in 2016 after his original conviction by a non-unanimous jury was thrown out.

Jonathon David Talley, 40, was sentenced to a combined 170 years in prison for manslaughter, second-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as a result of the deal, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

The plea deal was designed to give Talley what is effectively a life sentence, while also keeping his now 7-year-old son from having to testify a second time, according to Montgomery.

In July 2016, Talley shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Aimee Kirst. He then kidnapped their 3-year-old son and fled to Mississippi where he was eventually arrested.

The case was first tried in 2018 and Talley was found guilty of second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. However, the murder and kidnapping verdicts were non-unanimous. Those two counts were since tossed out and sent to district court for a new trial after non-unanimous jury convictions were declared unconstitutional.