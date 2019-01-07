ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — After wrapping up his first year at Belmont Abbey College, Pearl River native Ronnie Osmer decided to spend his summer burning rubber, earning trophies and promoting literacy.

At 19-years-old, Osmer has developed a winning reputation on racing tracks across the southern United States, going so far as competing in the ARCA Series Lucas Oil 300 at Daytona International Speedway last year.

With 12 years of racing under his belt, Osmer has his fair share of tales and decided to partner with Keen Inspirational Media to develop a series of children’s books centered around racing.

In May, Osmer helped write and edit a third book, “Racer Ronnie: The Championship Race,” based on one of the teen's previous championships. The story aims to teach children about friendship and respect.

Andres Fuentes, WWL-TV

Osmer said the initial inspiration for the books came from growing up without enough racing books to suit his needs.

“I was always looking for racing books,” he said.

Osmer saw that learning about the sport at a young age was important, and his parents agreed.

“We came up with the idea to make the children’s books to teach the kids,” said Ronnie’s father, Clifford Osmer.

Besides bringing more exposure to racing and teaching important values along the way, the rising college sophomore does more from his young racing fans.

Andres Fuentes, WWL-TV

He also makes appearances in his racing gear at local hospitals, participates in the 'Mirror Image Halloween Trunk or Treat' event and has brought his car out for Cub Scout Day, answering questions and teaching children all about cars.

Now, the young racer is looking to share his books with local libraries. Osmer is set to make an appearance at Hubbell Library in Algiers on July 20 starting at 10:30 a.m., and will be at the New Orleans Main Library on July 21 at 1:30 p.m. to promote his newest book and the sport of racing.