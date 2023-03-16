Pedestrian fatally struck by 18-wheeler on interstate in Slidell

According to Louisiana State Police, the fatal crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. on I-12 near Airport Road in St. Tammany Parish.

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say a pedestrian died after being struck by an 18-wheeler while walking along Interstate 12 in Slidell on Wednesday evening.

According to Louisiana State Police, the fatal crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. on I-12 near Airport Road in St. Tammany Parish. Troopers say the pedestrian was in the roadway wearing dark clothing when they were struck by an 18-wheeler traveling in the westbound lanes.

State police say the pedestrian suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office is still working to identify them.

The driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash. Troopers say toxicology samples were taken from the driver and pedestrian for testing, but investigators do not believe impairment to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.