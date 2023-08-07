Slidell Police seek help identifying pedestrian struck and killed by pickup Sunday night

The crash occurred on Gause Blvd. near Carroll Road.

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police are seeking help identifying a pedestrian who was struck and killed Sunday night on Gause Blvd. near Carroll Road.

Police said a 17-year-old male teen was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche westbound on Gause Blvd. when a pedestrian tried to cross the road.

The unidentified pedestrian was struck by the truck and died from their injuries. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said it appears that the 17-year-old driver attempted to avoid the pedestrian.

According to police, the pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, is said to be a middle to late-aged white male who was wearing red shorts, no shirt and Crocs-style shoes.

Slidell Police is working with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office in hopes of positively identifying the deceased.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the driver. Impairment is not suspected; however, toxicology tests were taken from both the driver and the pedestrian. The results are pending. The investigation is on-going.