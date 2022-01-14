Pedestrian left on I-10 shoulder for hours after hit-and-run crash

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A pedestrian who was struck by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish was left on the grassy shoulder for hours before he was found on Thursday.
Authorities say a Department of Transportation crew found the injured man around 2 p.m. lying on the grassy shoulder of the westbound lanes close to the I-10 westbound bridge near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line. Louisiana State Police believe the man had been struck by an 18-wheeler hours earlier.
St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 1 said parts of I-10 west were closed briefly to set up a landing zone for an Oschner Flight Care helicopter. The injured man was flown to a trauma center.
Troopers say the crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run, and they are working to identify the 18-wheeler involved. LSP said it is possible that the truck driver may not be aware that he struck the man.
