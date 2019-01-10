SLIDELL, La. — A Covington man was struck and killed by a pickup truck as he was walking on the entrance ramp to I-10 in Slidell early Tuesday morning.

State Police said that 31-year-old Chad Hart was walking in the middle of the entrance ramp from Gause Blvd. in Slidell when he was hit by a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by 42-year-old Shane Crawford of Slidell.

Hart suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital where he eventually succumbed to the injuries.

State Police said that Crawford gave troopers a breath sample which registered over the legal limit. He was arrested and booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail for vehicular homicide.

NORTHSHORE: Donations pour in for 'Buddy' the dog after legs cut off by abusers in Slidell

NORTHSHORE: Mother, daughter arrested after dog found with legs cut off in Slidell