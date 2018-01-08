NEW ORLEANS - A woman identified as a person of interest after a woman was found stabbed to death in Slidell was accused of a violent crime in 2016.

Earlier this week, Slidell police identified 39-year-old Kenya Despenza as a person of interest after officers found her aunt, 65-year-old Diane Bercy, stabbed to death in her Breckenridge neighborhood home. Investigators say Despenza was later found in possession of Bercy's stolen car.

A records search through the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office revealed that Despenza was accused of a stabbing two years ago. In 2016, records say she was accused of grabbing a knife from her mother and stabbing her 38-year-old stepfather.

Records show that Despenza pleaded guilty to second-degree battery and had to continue to take mental health classes.

Slidell Police say they are confident they will make an arrest in Bercy’s murder. They say some pieces of evidence are still being processed.

WWL-TV reporter Jacqueline Quynh contributed to this report.

