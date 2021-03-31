'Physical altercation' lands 2 Tangipahoa Parish high school employees on leave

“This is a serious incident and it is unacceptable for our employees to conduct themselves in this manner,” the superintendent said.

LORANGER, La. — Two Tangipahoa Parish high school employees were placed on administrative leave after a "physical altercation" on campus, school district officials said Tuesday.

The exact details of the incident weren't released by the Tangipahoa Parish School System in a Facebook post Tuesday night. But officials said the fight between the two employees happened in an office at Loranger High School.

Superintendent Melissa Stilley said an investigation into the incident would be conducted before the district determines what to do with the two employees.

“This is a serious incident and it is unacceptable for our employees to conduct themselves in this manner,” she said.

It is unclear if either of the employees involved were teachers, or whether there have been any previous incidents involving the two employees.

District officials did not say whether law enforcement was involved in the incident.

