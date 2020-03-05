SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell family woke up to a sudden crash Sunday when a pickup truck went through their fence and into their swimming pool

The St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 1 posted photos of the scene to Facebook, saying the truck accidentally backed through the fence and into the pool.

No one was injured in the crash, according to the fire department.

