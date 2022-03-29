x
Plane crashes at Slidell Municipal Airport, no serious injuries reported

Authorities are working to determine what caused the plane crash.
Credit: St Tammany Fire Protection District no 1

SLIDELL, La. — A small plane crashed at the Slidell Municipal Airport Tuesday afternoon.

According to St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1, there were no serious injuries in the crash.

Flight records show the plane took off from the Slidell Municipal Airport around 1:19 p.m. and crashed just about an hour later.

The plane is owned by Air Reldan, Inc. A charter flight and pilot training school located on the Northshore. According to Air Reldan officials, this was an instructional flight.

Authorities are working to determine what caused the plane crash.

