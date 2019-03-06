HAMMOND, La. — A teenage boy is facing murder charges after police say he stabbed his 30-year-old caretaker at a Hammond home Sunday.

According to initial reports from the Hammond Police Department, at around 1:50 a.m. Sunday morning officers responded to a 911 call about a woman being stabbed on South Scanlan Street, off Mooney Avenue.

When they arrived, they found the victim, identified as 30-year-old Ceirra Miller of Hammond, with multiple stab wounds to her neck and head.

First responders, including Hammond firefighters and EMS personnel, attempted first aid on Miller, but she died on the scene, officials said.

Upon investigation, police found a 13-year-old boy for whom the victim was acting as a caretaker and identified him as the prime suspect in the attack.

He was arrested and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

According to Chief Edwin Bergeron Jr. with the Hammond Police Department, Miller was a regular babysitter for the 13-year-old, a friend of hers' son.

“This wasn’t just a random act of violence, this was domestic violence," Bergeron said.

That night, Miller and her mother were babysitting the teenager at her Hammond home. The 13-year-old had been dropped off earlier. Police say he lives in Albany.

Miller’s family tells us she was a mother herself with four children.

“By all accounts was a good lady and good woman and was really just doing a good thing by babysitting and watching this 13 year old," Bergeron said.

The teen was taken to the Hammond Police Station, then transported to the Florida Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

Police officials say the incident is under open investigation, and anyone who provides pertinent information by calling Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 may be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.

People with information can also call the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (985)277-5740.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story reported that the incident happened on Tuesday. The report has been corrected to show the incident happened on Sunday, June 2.