HAMMOND, La. — A teenage boy is facing murder charges after police say he stabbed his 30-year-old caretaker outside a Hammond home Sunday.

According to initial reports from the Hammond Police Department, at around 1:50 a.m. Sunday morning officers responded to a 911 call about a woman being stabbed on South Scanlan Street, off Mooney Avenue.

When they arrived, they found the victim, identified as 30-year-old Ceirra Miller of Hammond, with multiple stab wounds to her neck and head.

First responders including Hammond firefighters and EMS personnel attempted first aid on Miller, but she died on the scene, officials said.

Upon investigation, police found a 13-year-old boy for whom the victim was acting as a caretaker and identified him as the prime suspect in the attack.

He was arrested and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

The teen was taken to the Hammond Police Station, then transported to the Florida Parish Juvenile Detention Center. A preliminary hearing was set for Tuesday.

Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron confirmed the victim was a regular caretaker for the teen, whose mother would drop him off to be watched.

Bergeron emphasized this was a domestic incident, not a random attack. He could not say exactly what the weapon was, only that it was a sharp object.

Police officials say the incident is under open investigation, and anyone who provides pertinent information by calling Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 may be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.

People with information can also call the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (985)277-5740.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story reported that the incident happened on Tuesday. The report has been corrected to show the incident happened on Sunday, June 2.