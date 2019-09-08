Slidell police are looking for the owner of an ankle monitoring bracelet that was "lost" in a restaurant bathroom.

According to a post on the Slidell Police Department's Facebook page, somebody cut off and dropped the ankle bracelet - the kind used to monitor some parolees and people free on bail - in the bathroom of the Slidell Chick-Fil-A.

Police didn't say when the bracelet was discovered, but they are confident the owner will be found.

"Please call the Slidell Police Department to claim your lost property," they wrote in the Facebook post. "If not, be rest assured we will find you soon enough."