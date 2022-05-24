Police detain 2 after shots fired near Northshore sports complex

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies detained two people have gunshots were fired near the Coquille Sports Complex.

According to police, deputies were sent to the sports complex around 6 p.m. to investigating gunfire in the area. No injuries were reported.

Detectives found a "vehicle of interest" at a nearby gas station and detained two people for questioning in connection with the gunfire. Police say they are currently being questioned.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.