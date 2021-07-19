Police, firefighters rescue woman from car submerged in Bogalusa Creek

Video shows the aftermath of the rescue of crews pull the car from the Bogalusa Creek.

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Police and firefighters rescued a woman from the Bogalusa Creek Monday afternoon after she drove into the water.

Police received a call around 3:30 p.m. about a car in the Bogalusa Creek on La 21 near Mill Town BBQ.

Police officers and firefighters rescued a woman from the submerged car, according to BPD. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and is listed in good condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

