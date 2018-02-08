Police say a 59-year-old man died after his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck that was trying to make a U-turn in Slidell Monday night.

According to the Slidell Police Department, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Robert Boulevard near John Slidell Park. Police say 18-year-old Cade Fleetwood was driving north in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado when he tried to turn around. As he was trying to turn, a motorcycle driven by Kevin Keys that was also going north crashed into the side of the pickup.

Keys suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash closed Robert Boulevard in both directions for two hours Wednesday.

The investigation into the crash continues. Toxicology results are still pending on both drivers.

