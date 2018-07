The Slidell Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in Slidell after a body was found inside a home.

Police say during a welfare check, a body was found inside a home on Paige Court in the Breckenridge Subdivision.

Paige Court will be closed until further notice. Any residents living on the street must show identification in order to return to their residence, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

© 2018 WWL