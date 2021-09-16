Have you seen Isabelle Williams? Police looking for missing Northshore teen

She was last seen leaving work at Arby's in Covington around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a statement from the Covington Police Department said Thursday morning.

COVINGTON, La. — Police officers need your help finding 16-year-old Isabelle Williams. She was last seen leaving work at Arby's in Covington around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a statement from the Covington Police Department said Thursday morning.

Officers described her as 5 feet and four inches tall, having blue eyes, bleach blonde hair, and weighing about 90 pounds.

"If you have information on Isabelle Williams’ whereabouts, please contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500," CPD's statement said. "You can also contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 where you can remain anonymous and possibly earn a cash reward."

You can also submit anonymous tips to CPD's Tip 411 app, called Covington PD. You can download CPD's free app in the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store by searching for Covington PD.

Williams's driver's license photo shows her with black here, but she was last seen with long bleach blonde hair.

