Police name suspect in deadly Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — Police have identified a suspect in the brutal home invasion that left one man dead and his daughter severely wounded.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Omarion Hookfin is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armedy robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping in connection with the case.

Hookfin is a Houma resident.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 32-year-old Donte Perry and his 12-year-old daughter were attacked in their home on Rufus Bankston Road in Hammond. Police say three or four masked men forced their way into the home, demanding drugs and money.

They then shot Perry and his daughter multiple times.

Police say Perry died on the scene and his daughter was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Perry’s two other children, a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were unharmed.

“We feel like the sole purpose of them shooting the 12-year-old was to actually murder the 12-year-old because possibly, the threat of the 12-year-old being a witness or being able to identify them or provide information,” said Police Chief Jimmy Travis said the day of the shooting.

He said the girl was taken to Children’s Hospital and has at least 10 gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on Omarion Hookfin's location or on any of the suspects in this case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 985-345-6150 or CRIMESTOPPERS of Tangipahoa at 800-554-5245.