SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say a suspected impaired driver crashed head-on into a school bus Friday morning in Slidell.

According to a Facebook post by the Slidell Police Department, no children were on the bus at the time of the crash and there were no serious injuries.

The post says the crash happened around 8 a.m. on the Highway 11 and Front Street overpass. Police say suspected impaired driver drove head-on into the bus, causing it to spin out of control and strike a law enforcement vehicle.

Photos from the crash show significant damage to the front of a maroon Honda sedan as well as a pickup truck pinned by the bus.

The SPD said the overpass bridge has been closed as crews work to clear the roadway. The department said more details will be released later in the day.

---

More Northshore Headlines on WWLTV.com:

---

► Get breaking New Orleans Saints news, scores, schedule and injuries reports by downloading WWL-TV's FREE "Bless You Boys" app in the IOS App Store or Google Play.