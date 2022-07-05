Custodian arrested, accused of touching student's breast at Ponchatoula High

Levan Harris has been arrested and fired from his job in the Tangipahoa Parish School System.

PONCHATOULA, La. — Police arrested a high school custodian after he allegedly touched a student's breast during summer school.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Levan Harris is accused of sexual battery on a student at Ponchatoula High School.

Police say Harris asked the unidentified student to help him move some furniture in an empty classroom during summer school.

According to TPSO, Harris offered to pay the student for her help, but she refused. He then allegedly took the cash and stuck it up her shirt, rubbing it on her breast.

Harris has been arrested and fired from his job in the Tangipahoa Parish School System.

“Our district puts the health and safety of our students first and foremost,” School Superintendent Melissa Stilley said. "These are very serious allegations, and as such, we have taken swift action to review this case. We are also cooperating fully in the police investigation."