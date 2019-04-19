TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Trees were pulled from the ground, smashing into at least two vehicles in Amite as a possible tornado touched down in the area this evening.

The reports of a tornado came from Dummyline Road around 4:40 p.m.

When Reporter Jacqueline Quyhn arrived on the scene, there were several trees snapped in half and even some that had been completely uprooted.

Two cars were damaged, but no one was injured during the possible tornado touchdown. Neighbors tell us that the cars' owners were left before the storm hit.

The National Weather Service will investigate the area to confirm if the damage was from a tornado, or strong winds.

A line of strong thunderstorms passed through the area, bringing strong winds earlier Thursday. Southeast Louisiana will remain under a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m., but the worst of the storms have passed according to meteorologist Chris Franklin.