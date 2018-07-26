Nearly 8,000 residents were without power in Slidell Wednesday night.

According to the Washington - St. Tammany Electric Cooperative outage map, 7,458 customers were impacted around 8 p.m. By 9:30 p.m., 4,807 residents were out, and just before 10 p.m. power was restored to all but two customers.

According to the company, the outage was due to a “substation issue."

The outage was impacting residents near Fremaux Avenue and also residents near Gause Boulevard.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

