If you bought a lottery ticket in Mandeville, you might want to check your numbers.

According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, a ticket sold at the Blue Harbor Pointe at 2963 Highway 190 in Mandeville is now worth $50,000. The winning ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 03-09-20-42-61 with the Powerball 24. There was a 2x multiplier. The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing was $60 million.

The next drawing is set for July 4 with an advertised jackpot of $70 million.

For more information, click here to visit the Louisiana Lottery Corporation’s website.

© 2018 WWL