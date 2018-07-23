A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the entire town of Abita Springs Monday afternoon.

According to government officials, the two experienced a loss of water pressure due to a water main break on Hwy. 36.

Due to the break and loss of water pressure, the water produced by the water supply system may be of questionable microbiological quality. Officials say the water is expected to be back online in about two hours.

The precautionary boil water advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded by the Town of Abita Springs. It will be rescinded upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health that the water sample collected for the water supply system has shown that the water is safe.

The results of the water testing will take about 24 hours to obtain and will be posted on the Town of Abita Springs website.

Should you have any questions or are unable to access a computer, please contact the Town of Abita Springs at (985) 892-0711 or (504) 214-7777.

