Prisoner accused of sneaking drugs into Washington Parish Jail, leading to inmate's death

Police say Brandon Williams died in the jail on Feb. 3 after a fatal dose of narcotics.

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — Two Washington Parish inmates were arrested after another inmate died when they all took drugs together in the prison.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Prentis Slocum hid narcotics inside his body before he was transferred from the Pike County jail in Mississippi to Washington Parish on Feb. 1.

Slocum then allegedly consumed those drugs with Cameron Seal, 21, and Brandon Williams, 31, directly leading to Williams' death, according to police.

Slocum now faces one charge of second-degree murder while Seal faces one count of accessory to second-degree murder.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more people may be charged by the end. Investigators are still waiting on the results from Williams' autopsy.

“This is a serious matter and these are very serious charges for Slocum and Seal,” Sheriff Randy Seal said. “Some may ask why the narcotics were not discovered on Slocum when he was booked into our jail. While we may legally search inmates, we are forbidden by the federal courts to conduct body cavity searches except under very special circumstances and with an order from a court.”