Proposed Slidell Casino could turn city into a 'destination,' but some say it's a bad idea

Parish leaders say public input had a lot to do with how this project is shaping up, but where it goes from here will most likely be up to voters in November.

SLIDELL, La. — A massive casino and resort project being proposed in St. Tammany Parish just got a lot bigger and parish leaders hope it’ll create a competitive edge and long-term benefits.

Tuesday, parish leaders announced an additional $75 million being invested into the project.

“This is really an amazing accomplishment,” said state Senator Sharon Hewitt.

That accomplishment is a $325 million total investment for a casino and resort, to take shape on a grassy field in eastern St. Tammany Parish. Sitting on the edge of Slidell, state and local leaders hope the site will become their field of dreams.

“It’s taking us to another level as it relates to our tourism, our hospitality related industry, because now we have an amenity that we can market,” said St. Tammany Corporation CEO, Chris Masingill.

Masingill says family attractions, convention and meeting spaces, and increased amenities will be part of the expansion by Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, which is the company behind the project.

“We are going to be fighting this until the end,” said David Cougle, who is opposed to the development.

Cougle says the project sounds good, but doesn’t believe promises will be delivered. Cougle points to the company’s failed Bossier City casino DiamondJacks and says parish leaders only see dollar signs.

“They don’t seem concerned with the human cost of this at all. It’s just money, money, money, we’re going to get all this money and it doesn’t matter who it affects,” Cougle said.

Cougle says human costs come in the forms of gambling addiction, increased crime, and even worries about human trafficking. Parish leaders expect anywhere from $7.5 to $9 million a year in revenue to come from the project. Some of that would go to social service programs like gambling addiction and mental health.

Parish leaders say public input had a lot to do with how this project is shaping up, but where it goes from here will most likely be up to voters in November. Back in 1996 voters banned casino gambling, but with everything attached to the project, Masingill says it should have a chance.

“This is an economic development project and we want the people to have a say on what kind of projects they want in their community,” Masingill said.

Masingill calls this project a destination resort with gaming being only a small part. Cougle doesn’t think this expensive project will be able to compete with surrounding areas.

“We’re not a destination place for that stuff and what you’re going to end of having is a podunk truck stop casino that’s going to just be a problem for everyone living around it,” Cougle said.