ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A public funeral has been announced and a GoFundMe campaign has been established for a St. Tammany Parish deputy who was killed in a crash while returning from his bachelor trip.

Sheriff Randy Smith said a public visitation for Corporal Jonathan Panks will be held Friday, Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Northshore Harbor Center in Slidell. Funeral services will follow immediately after.

"Cpl. Panks was a good deputy and well liked not only by the men and women at the Sheriff's Office, but also by the public he served," Sheriff Smith said. "He was always the one you could go to and the job would get done."

Panks died Sunday in Mississippi after a Toyota crossed the median, striking Panks' Chevrolet truck head-on.

A Facebook post says Panks was celebrating his bachelor party in Florida and was driving home to Louisiana with three other people. Panks died at the hospital.

Panks was engaged to be married this November. His fiancée, Colette Lemonier, called him an incredible, selfless man.

"The best fiance, brother, friend, son, and officer. The most selfless person you would ever meet with a heart of gold. He would give anyone the shirt off his back," she said.

Panks was a 13-year veteran with the sheriff's office who had worked across the corrections, street crimes and criminal patrol divisions since 2006. He had last been assigned to the office's Marine Division, officials said.

"When you say we lost one of the good ones, he was without a doubt one of the really good ones," Lt. Jeremy Church said.

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe campaign for the family.

In addition to the GoFundMe, checks written to the St. Tammany Deputy Sheriff's Association with "Panks Family" written in the memo line will be forwarded to the family. Those checks can be dropped off any STPSO office.

