MANDEVILLE - A well known Mandeville church has fired a staff member following allegations that he violated policies set up to protect children and other vulnerable groups from abuse, according to a story in The New Orleans Advocate.

St. Timothy's Church said it had parted ways with Travis Bush, who often sang at services. The announcement was made to the congregation at services on Sunday and via email.

Parents were invited to attend a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, but no other details were given.

St. Timothy on the Northshore’s leadership said it was “heartbroken” to learn about the accusations against Bush, who had worked at the church for several years. His part-time employment was terminated after an investigation into him revealed a failure to follow what are known as “Safe Sanctuary” policies, which require nearly all interactions between staff and youths to occur in group settings with at least two adults present, the email from St. Timothy on the Northshore said.

