Republican congressional candidate Katie Arrington is recovering after being hurt in a car accident.

The crash happened last night at 9 p-m in Adams Run on highway 17 near the 74-hundred block.

Dispatchers tell us the road has since re-opened.

Charleston County deputies say Arrington and her friend, Jacqueline Goff of Mandeville, were heading south on Highway 17 when the driver of another car heading in the wrong direction crashed into them.

Authorities tell the the driver of that other car died.

Arrington and her friend were both seriously hurt.

Arrington's campaign manager released a statement saying, "She's out of surgery and is recovering. Katie's family ask that everyone please keep the deceased and her family in their prayers, as well as prayers for a speedy recovery for Katie and her friend."

The identity of the person killed in the crash has not been released.

We're continuing to follow this story and will bring you updates as soon as we get them.

