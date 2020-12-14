Report: St. Tammany School Board member accused of shoplifting again

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that Drucker was recently issued a misdemeanor summons for theft under $1,000.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish School Board member Sharon Lo Drucker has reportedly been accused of theft, two years after she was arrested for shoplifting from another Covington store.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that Drucker was recently issued a misdemeanor summons for theft under $1,000.

The newspaper cites a report from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office that said deputies were sent to the Belk Store near Covington on Nov. 28 for possible theft of merchandise.

Drucker was previously arrested for shoplifting in 2018, accused of stealing $58.25 worth of goods from Walmart in Covington. She pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor theft and entered a year-long diversion program.

Following the arrest, Drucker apologized but refused to resign from the school board, even as the rest of the board voted 11-4 to ask her to resign.

