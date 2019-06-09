BATON ROUGE, La. — Two men are dead and a woman was hospitalized after a boating crash on the Amite River Thursday.

The Advocate reports that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. about four miles north of the Carew Harris boat launch.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spokesperson Adam Einck told the newspaper that two men died in the incident involving a single aluminum flatboat. WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports that the boat crashed into an object in the water, causing it to sink.

A woman who was a passenger on the boat made a 911 call. WBRZ reports that she was taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims at this time. Autopsies will be conducted on both men, and crews will retrieve their boat Friday.

