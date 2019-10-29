HAMMOND, La. — Several hundred Entergy customers were still without power Tuesday due to lingering damage from Tropical Storm Olga.

Some homes hadn't have electricity since Saturday morning when the storm first passed through.

A tree fell on the power line behind one complex on Sentell Drive in Hammond, leaving roughly a dozen residents living in the dark for four days and counting.

“The house is all messed up and you can’t see or do anything,” said Curtis Doughty. “Without electricity you can’t run your refrigerator. With no power, what can you do?”

Doughty emptied his cupboards in order to eat, but was running low on supplies. He said he hesitates to open his refrigerator for the first time since Saturday.

“If it starts smelling, I'll take it out and put it in the dumpster,” said Doughty.

Doughty’s neighbor one door down shares his frustration.

“I've made 4-5 calls to Entergy, and get someone different but they always say the same thing,” said Lloyd Carlton. “That they're coming at 10 p.m. that night. I don’t know why at 10 p.m. they always say, but they don’t come.“

Entergy crews were out working in the rain Tuesday in Tangipahoa Parish and say additional trees have fallen since the storm and equipment has been damaged, complicating the restoration process.

Spokesperson Eunice Harris said estimated restoration times are not promises.

“It depends on what’s occurring during restoration that will cause those times to change,” said Harris. “We feel your pain, we want the electric back on as soon as possible but we have to do it with safety as the priority.”

