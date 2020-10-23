Rev. Patrick Wattigny, accused of child molestation, arrested in Georgia

Archbishop Gregory Aymond removed Wattigny from public ministry shortly after Wattigny allegedly admitted the abuse on Oct. 1.

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities in Georgia have arrested Slidell-area Roman Catholic priest Patrick Wattigny on allegations of child molestation that are currently under investigation by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies announced Friday.

Arrested in his Westpoint, Ga., home and booked into Troup County Jail, Wattingly will be extradited to St. Tammany Parish early next week.

Wattigny’s arrest comes a little more than three weeks after he allegedly admitted to the Archdiocese of New Orleans that he sexually abused a minor in 2013. He faces four counts of molestation of a juvenile, all stemming from the same alleged victim, the St. Tammany officials said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wattigny started grooming the alleged victim when he was 15. It allegedly began with verbal conversation that led to telephone calls, text messages and then private visits. Wattigny is accused of molesting the alleged victim on at least four of those visits, including some times in the church rectory.

Wattigny was then in his first year as the pastor of St. Luke the Evangelist near Slidell.

Archbishop Gregory Aymond removed Wattigny from public ministry shortly after Wattigny allegedly admitted the abuse on Oct. 1. Church officials notified St. Tammany law enforcement, setting the stage for his arrest.

Police in West Point, Georgia, arrested Wattigny on Thursday night, records show. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed Wattigny was arrested at a home he owns in West Point. Troup County assessor's office records show Wattigny bought a foreclosed house there in 2012.

Wattigny is being held in the Troup County Jail near Lagrange, Georgia.

While some jails are sited in the middle of a town or city, Troup County’s jail is in a rural setting, surrounded on all sides by thick Georgia woods.

The jail’s website says the facility holds an average of 380 people per day, with about 3,000 people moving through each year.

The website prisonpro.com says general population is housed in open dorms, but there are cells for troublemakers and others who might need to be isolated.

The same site says the facility has a chaplain and there are worship services available.

Among those sharing space with Wattigny at the jail are the usual assortment of drug offenders, shoplifters, drunk drivers, as well as others accused of violent crimes and several who face child molestation charges.

In Georgia, out-of-state warrants such as the ones out against Wattigny are translated to an in-state warrant with the charge of being a fugitive, according to a legal website run by Georgia attorney Michael Bixon. A fugitive warrant does not necessarily mean a suspect was running from the law, only that they were wanted for a crime in another jurisdiction.

Wattigny was not under any kind of prohibition keeping him in Louisiana when the warrants were issued for his arrest.

St. Tammany Parish Chief Sheriff's Deputy George Cox said he expects Wattigny to be extradited back to Louisiana early next week.

Under Louisiana law, anyone who is in "a position of control or supervision" over a minor and engages in sexual activity with that child can be booked with molestation of a juvenile. Because the alleged victim in this case is older than 13 but younger than 17, if convicted of molestation of a juvenile, Wattigny would face between five and 20 years in prison as well as a maximum fine of $10,000.

“It is deeply disturbing when an individual in a position of authority uses that position to prey on the most defenseless of our population – our children,” Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the archdiocese on Friday issued a statement saying, "Our prayers are with the victim of this abuse."

The statement added: "We have cooperated with the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office investigation and pledge our continued cooperation as this moves forward."

Wattigny is the second New Orleans-area Catholic clergyman to be arrested on child sex charges in a little more than a year. Previously, deacon George Brignac had been charged with raping a child more than 30 years ago, but he died this summer while awaiting trial.

The disclosures allegedly made by Wattigny to the archdiocese were made public at the same time as another north shore priest, Rev. Travis Clark, was arrested in Pearl River on obscenity charges.

Clark allegedly had sex on the altar of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pearl River with two dominatrices within view of a passerby using a nearby sidewalk.

Ordained in 1994, Wattigny spent the first six years of his career working at St. Peter in Covington; Visitation of Our Lady in Marrero; and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Kenner.

He became the pastor at St. Benilde Parish as well as the chaplain at Archbishop Rummel High School, both in Metairie, in 2000 and remained there until June 2013.

That's when Wattigny became the pastor at St. Luke the Evangelist near Slidell, a post he held until his removal.

While pastor at St. Luke, Wattigny also served as chaplain of Pope John Paul II High School, and was even its presidents for the 2017-18 academic year.

It was at Pope John Paul where Wattigny's unraveling began.

In February, the mother of a student at Pope John Paul II High alerted the archdiocese that her son had received some 90 printed pages of inappropriate text messages from Wattigny.

Aymond has said he ordered Wattigny to discontinue the texts, which violated church policies requiring that communications with young people remain professional. But Wattigny later resumed texting the boy. The church asked Wattigny to resign as school chaplain this summer.

The archdiocese also ordered Wattigny to undergo psychological evaluation and attend a 30-day retreat. Aymond has said it was during that process when Wattigny disclosed the alleged 2013 abuse of a separate minor, leading to the investigation that resulted in his arrest.

Wattigny is now on a list of more than 70 priests and deacons whom the archdiocese acknowledges as strongly suspected child molesters. His allegedly confessing to child molestation nullifies the archdiocese's long-held claim that no clergymen in the New Orleans area had been sexually abusive to minors after U.S. bishops implemented a raft of safeguards in 2002.

Besides Brignac and Wattigny, the only other New Orleans-area clergyman to be accused of child sex charges was former priest Dino Cinel, who was murdered in Colombia in 2018. Cinel was acquitted of child pornography-related charges in the 1990s before voluntarily leaving the priesthood and returning to the laity in 2010.

