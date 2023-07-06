Heat causes road to explode in St. Tammany Parish

St. Tammany Parish Government tweeted about the incident saying, "Holiday Square Blvd. exploded from the heat."

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The recent heat wave caused parts of roads to explode in St. Tammany Parish, according to parish officials.

Public works crews were able to temporarily fix the damage.

We’re not the only ones tired of this ridiculous heat. Our roads are too!



Several sections of Holiday Square Blvd. exploded from the heat. The good news is the heat is no match for our dedicated and hardworking Public Works crews, who quickly responded and made a temporary fix! pic.twitter.com/rQ6xjZMqZM — St. Tammany Parish (@STPGOV) July 6, 2023

Last week heat index (HI) numbers in the area were between 105-115 on most days.

The entire planet sweltered to the unofficial hottest day in human recordkeeping July 3 and then blasted past that with an even hotter day on July 4, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project.

For two straight days, the global average temperature spiked into uncharted territory. After scientists talked about Monday's dramatic heat, Tuesday soared 0.17 degrees Celsius (0.31 degrees Fahrenheit) even hotter, which is a huge temperature jump in terms of global averages and records.

