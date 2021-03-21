Search continues for hit & run driver after crash kills 1, wounds 4

The driver wanted by authorities for the hit & run got away. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputies including K-9s couldn't locate the driver after the crash.

MADISONVILLE, La. — A hit & run killed a driver and wounded four passengers on the Northshore Saturday night, according to sheriff's deputies they are looking for the other driver that got away on foot.

The crash happened in Madisonville shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, but the Madisonville Police Department asked the sheriff's office to investigate the crash that happened Near Garden Lane and Highway 22.

Deputies were still investigating the crash on Sunday, but here's what they're willing to share so far.

Evidence at the scene of the crash shows that a Ford F250 crossed the Centerline and hit a Chevy Tahoe head-on.

The person who drove the Tahoe died of wounds from the crash after he was taken to the hospital. The four passengers who were wounded were also taken to the hospital, where one was listed in critical condition.

STPSO investigators are still looking for the escaped driver, and they're asking anyone with information about the crash or the driver's identity to call (985) 898-2338.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can also call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

